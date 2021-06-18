Arjun Rampal unveils his ‘Dhaakad’ platinum blonde new look for Kangana Ranaut co starrer ahead of shoot

Actor Arjun Rampal left everyone surprised on Thursday when he dropped the pictures of his new look for the film ‘Dhaakad’

The film Dhaakad has been making headlines ever since it was announced. While it is being filmed, actor Arjun Rampal has been preparing for the film and changed his look for it. Arjun took to his Instagram and shared his new look. The ‘Rock On!!’ actor dyed his hair to platinum blonde for his upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’. Arjun dropped the pictures of it and wrote, “A challenging part in a film, needs me to push the envelope. Thank you my brother @aalimhakim for helping me create that & @razylivingtheblues to realise that dream. #Dhaakad #letsbeginagain”.

Arjun will be shooting for the second schedule of ‘Dhaakad’ in Budapest. In the film, Arjun will play the role of an antagonist named Rudraveer. The ‘Raajneeti’ actor’s new avatar has gathered a lot of attention as people are constantly praising him. A user wrote, “Too much hotness!!”, another one said, “You definitely look better in this than that”. The actor was spotted after his salon session in Mumbai on Thursday. People couldn’t recognise Arjun in his latest look. Since the transition, all are loving Arjun’s new look.

Take a look at Arjun Rampal’s new look-

Arjun Rampal after recovering from Coronavirus, took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “My prayers for all those suffering and families for their losses. Feel truly blessed to have two tests both Negative. God has been kind.” The actor further added, “I would urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible and continue to take all safety measures. Thank you all for your love and best wishes.”

On the work front, Arjun was previously seen in the OTT thriller 'Nail Polish.'

Credits :Arjun Rampal Instagram

