Arjun Rampal wishes his beard grows before filming starts as girlfriend Gabriella helps him to shave; Watch

Due to the extended lockdown, Arjun Rampal reveals his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades is all set to shave off the actor's beard which has outgrown.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imposed a lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak in India, we all are bound to stay at our respective homes. In this crisis situation, Arjun Rampal had revealed that he is stuck in Karjat city with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their son Arik. The actor is enjoying his quarantine period with his girlfriend and his son amid the lockdown. And now due to the extended lockdown announced yesterday, Arjun Rampal has shared a video where Gabriella is all set to shave off Arjun's beard.

In the video shared, we can see Arjun standing shirtless with his beard all grown, on the other hand, Gabriella is standing beside him taking a video while the two stand in front of a mirror. The video starts with Arjun saying, "So quarantine has been extended till 31st May and I can't grow this beard any further. So Gabriella is going to help me cut it and if I don't post in 2 hours, you know exactly how it went." After Arjun says this, Gabriella gives a shocking expression and says, "Oww!"

Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, "The extended quarantine has got the better of my beard. Time to let it go!!!!hopefully it grows back before filming commences.... #hairtodaygonetomorrow." Well, we will get to know how it went only after Arjun posts the picture and shares his new look with fans.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, as per reports, Arjun was shooting in Karjat when the lockdown was announced and he decided to stay back given the safety of his son. “We decided to stay back for my son’s safety. While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older. Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency,” the Raajneeti actor was quoted saying.

Credits :Instagram

