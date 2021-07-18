  1. Home
Arjun Rampal wraps up ‘Dhaakad’ shoot, drops a cropped behind the scene PIC with Kangana Ranaut; HERE’s Why

Actor Arjun Rampal wrapped up his part for the upcoming action-thriller Dhaakad and penned a lengthy note along with behind-the-scene pictures. Scroll below to see.
Arjun Rampal wraps up 'Dhaakad' shoot, drops a cropped behind the scene PIC with Kangana Ranaut; HERE's Why
Actor Arjun Rampal wrapped up the shooting for his upcoming action-thriller Dhaakad. The film also features Kangana Ranaut in the lead. As Arjun finished his shoot, he took down to his Instagram handle and shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures. Arjun also posted a cropped snap with Kangana Ranaut from the shoot and ‘apologized’ to his fans for it. Want to know why? Arjun had to trim down the picture since their look from the film cannot be revealed yet. 

Sharing the pictures from Budapest, Arjun Rampal said that the experience of shooting for the film has been ‘special’ for him. “It’s a wrap for me on #Dhaakad the feeling of sudden emptiness sinks in, as it does when you finish something that has been so close to you. The team, the crew, the memories I take are special,” he said.Sorry had to crop pic with @kanganaranaut from set as her look and mine can’t really be revealed yet, it was wonderful working with you. Agni is gonna set the screen on (fire emoji).” 

Arjun further thanked the rest of his team and wrote, “@razylivingtheblues thank you again. @smaklai ty sire. @tetsuonagata love u. @dokkaebi530 @msjoeykim the whole Korean team for the fantastic action. The calmness and care. @sohamrockstrent @deepakmukut @krulz59 for taking such great care of me and my family. The whole team in Budapest, my personal team, the crew from India. The hospitality at Marriott. Till we meet next have an awesome remaining shoot. Love, luck and thank you again. #wrapped #dhaakad #budapest.”

A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

Talking about Dhaakad, it is an action film where Kangana will be seen as Agent Agni while Arjun will be seen as Rudraveer. Apart from Kangana and Arjun, the film also stars Divya Dutta. It is helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai. The earlier schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh.

