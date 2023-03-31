Arjun Rampal’s daughter Myra Rampal makes runway debut at Dior show; Actor says ‘She did it all on her own…’

It was a special day for Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia’s daughter Myra Rampal as the 17-year-old made her runway debut last night at the prestigious Dior Fall 2023 show in Mumbai. Myra Rampal stunned in a fuchsia pink Dior outfit as she made her catwalk debut, leaving her father Arjun Rampal super proud! Arjun Rampal shared a picture of Myra from the fashion show, and penned a note expressing how proud he is of her. Arjun’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades also cheered for Myra!

Arjun Rampal’s post as daughter Myra makes runway debut at Dior show

Arjun Rampal took to his Instagram account to post a picture of his daughter Myra Rampal from the Dior Fall 2023 show at Gateway of India, Mumbai, last night. In his caption, he wrote that Myra did it all on her own merit, right from the auditions to the fittings. “Today my gorgeous little princess, walked her first runway. That too for #christiandior The best thing about it was that she did it all on her own merit. From auditions to fittings. To be chosen from all the tuff competition. She has made us all super proud. Wishing her more success, love and happiness. Congratulations @myra_rampal you are a star #christiandior #gatewayofindia #fashion #fashionshow #newkidontheblock #gratitude,” read Arjun’s caption.

Preity Zinta commented, “Wow ! Congrats @myra_rampal you have grown up so fast & so beautiful God bless.” Meanwhile, Rahul Dev commented, “Weldon!!” Bhavana Pandey dropped fire emojis under Arjun Rampal’s post.

Gabriella Demetriades and Mahika Rampal cheer for Myra Rampal as she makes her runway debut

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades also cheered for Myra Rampal, and sharing a picture of her from the Dior show, Gabriella wrote, “@myra_rampal of course your runway debut would be @dior.” Meanwhile, Myra’s elder sister Mahika Rampal wrote, “my Dior baby.”