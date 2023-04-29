Arjun Rampal’s GF Gabriella Demetriades announces second pregnancy; Flaunts baby bump in maternity shoot PICS

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades left her fans surprised as she dropped stunning pictures from her pregnancy shoot, announcing that she is expecting her second child with Arjun Rampal. Gabriella looked like a Greek goddess in the fabulous pictures from her maternity shoot. She looks gorgeous as she is seen cradling her baby bump in the pictures. As soon as Gabriella shared the post, congratulatory messages poured in from Amy Jackson, Amrita Arora, Kajal Aggarwal and others. Arjun Rampal also showered love on his girlfriend.

Gabriella shared stunning pictures from her maternity photoshoot, and captioned them, “Reality or AI ? Shot by @taras84 creatively directed by us at @stu.dio84 makeup by @sonamdoesmakeup and hair by @makeupbyvishakha wearing @deme_love_.” She is seen wearing a rust-coloured flowy gown from her own label Deme by Gabriella, and she looks ethereal in it.