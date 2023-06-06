Arjun Rampal’s GF Gabriella Demetriades claps back at Netizen’s nasty remark about her being unmarried

In April this year, Arjun Rampal’s ladylove Gabriella Demetriades took to her Instagram to announce her second pregnancy. Arjun and Gabriella are expecting their second child, and the couple has been over the moon! Gabriella shared some really gorgeous pictures in which she was seen cradling her baby bump. Sharing pictures from her maternity shoot, she wrote, “Reality or AI ?” Now, she has shared another picture in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump. While her latest post garnered a lot of love, one Instagram user made a nasty remark about Gabriella. Not one to take it sitting down, Gabriella gave it back to the troll with a savage reply.

Gabriella Demetriades reacts to troll who made a nasty remark

Gabriella Demetriades took to her Instagram account yesterday to share a photo dump from the weekend gone by. She wrote, “A weekend #photodump #weekinphotos.” The first picture shows Gabriella looking uber-chic and flaunting her baby bump. She is seen wearing a black bralette, layered with a printed shirt and matching pants. Gabriella looks absolutely stunning in the picture! While most Instagram users showered compliments on Gabriella’s post, Netizen made a mean, nasty remark, suggesting that she is spoiling ‘youth mentality’. “When will u get married .u stay in India not ur born place.. You ppl spoil youth mentality,” commented the Instagram user.

Gabriella gave it back to the Instagram user, and she replied, “yes the mentality here is spoilt by bringing beautiful souls into the world , not by small minded bigots .” A number of netizens came out in support of Gabriella, and replied to her comment. While one wrote, “@gabriellademetriades you are absolutely right . Bringing a beautiful souls into this world is a blessing. And you are truly blessed The world is filled with small minded people . Just ignore the haters,” another reply read, “@gabriellademetriades ignore such people. You are in a beautiful phase of life right now. Just let them be. You deserve all the happiness and love in the world. More power to you.” Check out the post below.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are parents to 4-year-old son Arik Rampal, who they welcomed in July 2019. Arjun Rampal has two daughters Myra and Mahika, with his first wife Mehr Jesia.

