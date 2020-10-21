Arjun Rampal's GF Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades sent to judicial custody in drugs case

As per NCB, Agisilaos was allegedly in touch with numerous drug peddlers related to the case and drugs were seized from him.

Days after being arrested in a drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades has now been sent to judicial custody. The development was confirmed by ANI as it reported that the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court sent Agisilaos to judicial custody after he was found in possession of drugs.

A official shared an update on the case and told ANI, "Demetriades has been arrested from a resort in Lonavala area of Mumbai. Drugs have been recovered from his possession. Alprazolam, a tablet that is banned in India was recovered during a raid at his home." On Monday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested him and as per reports it was the 23rd arrest in the drugs case which is linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe.

As per NCB, Agisilaos was allegedly in touch with numerous drug peddlers related to the case. His arrest was confirmed by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. The agency reportedly came to know about his role in drug dealing after the arrest of other peddlers and had seized alprazolam tablets and hashish from him. Not just in Mumbai, the NCB has made arrests in other parts of the country as well.

Earlier, late actor Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested and was behind bars for almost a month. Her brother Showik Chakraborty still hasn't been granted bail.

On the other hand, Gabriella recently made her Instagram account private.

