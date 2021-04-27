Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella shows how happier times don’t impress their munchkin Arik in THIS photo

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella posts throwback images of celebratory times where she and Arjun are having a ball but their son Arik does not seem impressed.

Arjun Rampal has recently been diagnosed with COVID negative after staying positive but asymptomatic for a few days. Arjun’s longtime girlfriend Gabriella pointed out the grumpy expressions of their beautiful son Arik, who is simply chilling in the arms of daddy but looking rather unimpressed by all the celebration going on around him. In a series of pictures, Arik has the constant same message clearly written on his face that he is rather amused or simply not impressed by all the light, sound, and fury in the wedding.

Arjun had posted a series of throwback pictures from a grand wedding in Jaipur. Arjun is enjoying himself rather well amongst friends and family while Arik is always in his arms. Arik is holding the grumpiness tight whether the pictures are taken in day or night. In the last picture, Arik is looking directly into the camera though Arjun seemed to be unaware that a picture is being clicked. Arik is facing the lens with a straight face surrounded by complete royalty in the palace where the wedding is taking place.

Take a look at the post:

Arjun was last seen in a film called Nail Polish also starring Bobby Deol in the mystery thriller. The film was released on an OTT platform and Arjun received good reviews for his performance. Arjun is also playing a pivotal role in ’s starrer action thriller Dhaakad, which is currently in the production stage. He is going back into the branches of history with a narrative on one of the bravest warriors that ever existed in India called The Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

Credits :Gabriella Demetriades Instagram

