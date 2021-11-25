Arjun Rampal's son Arik gets his first haircut and it is too adorable; WATCH

Any child’s firsts, be it their first word, their first step or even their first haircut is always extra special for the parents. Thus, it is natural that parents wish to document the experience to keep the memory with them forever. Arjun Rampal is just the same. Recently, the ‘Daddy’ actor shared a super cute video of his son Arik getting his very first haircut. The toddler looked absolutely adorable in the video, calmly getting his haircut and proud dad Arjun couldn’t resist from sharing the video with his fans on Instagram.

In the video that Arjun Rampal shared on his social media, the first few minutes introduced us to long-haired Arik, immersed in his own world playing with the hairstylist’s accessories. The hairstylist, Alim Hakim, mentioned by the actor in his caption, professionally gave the toddler his debut haircut, following all the hygiene guidelines. The second part of the clip included the end result, and a slow-mo portion of Aalim running his hands through Arik’s hair. Even Arik’s hair-day outfit was quite smart, as he looked dapper in his white shirt. Arjun sweetly captioned the post, “My Arik gets his first haircut. By the legend @aalimhakim himself, ty my brother he’s loving it and can we blame him? Thank you @aalimhakim once again for great memories. #Arikfirsthaircut"

Here is the post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Rampal will soon feature as the main lead in Abbas Mustan’s Three Monkeys which is a desi take on Money Heist.

