Arjun Rampal’s son Arik has the most adorable reaction as he watched Rock On for the first time; Watch VIDEO

Arjun Rampal has shared an adorable video of his son Arik watching the actor's film Rock On for the first time. Check it out!
Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades often post the most adorable pictures and videos of their son Arik on Instagram. Fans cannot get enough of Arik’s cute pictures, and they are in for a treat, as the actor recently posted a delightful video of Arik watching his film Rock On! for the first time. Arik’s reaction to watching his dad’s movie is too cute for words, and the little munchkin’s video has won over the Internet.
Arjun Rampal took to his Instagram account and posted a video that shows Arik sitting on the bed and watching Rock On! that’s playing on the television. He can be seen watching the movie intently as soon as the chorus of the title song Rock On comes along, Arik can be seen jumping and grooving to the music. Sharing the endearing video, Arjun Rampal wrote, “He is watching Rock On for the first time.” Milind Soman and Rahul Dev showered their love on Arik and dropped heart emojis on Arjun’s post. Music composer Sajid commented, “Rockstar ka beta rockstar.”
Meanwhile, fans dropped in lovely comments on Arjun Rampal’s post as they praised the movie and its incredible soundtrack. While one fan wrote, “me at 33 still have the album in my phone. I still hear them Atleast 3-4 times a week. What an album,” while another one wrote, “My favourite movie and favourite actors @rampal72 and @faroutakhtar.” Take a look at the video below.
Rock On! released in 2008, and the film stars Arjun Rampal, Farhan Akhtar, Luke Kenny, Purab Kohli, Prachi Desai, and others. This film marked the Bollywood debut of Farhan Akhtar and Prachi Desai.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen as the antagonist in the Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad. He will be seen next in Abbas Mastan’s Penthouse and Battle of Bhima Koregaon. The actor will also have a cameo appearance in the upcoming thriller film, Nikita Roy and Book of Darkness.
