Arjun Rampal’s son Arik has the most adorable reaction as he watched Rock On for the first time; Watch VIDEO

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades often post the most adorable pictures and videos of their son Arik on Instagram. Fans cannot get enough of Arik’s cute pictures, and they are in for a treat, as the actor recently posted a delightful video of Arik watching his film Rock On! for the first time. Arik’s reaction to watching his dad’s movie is too cute for words, and the little munchkin’s video has won over the Internet.

Arjun Rampal took to his Instagram account and posted a video that shows Arik sitting on the bed and watching Rock On! that’s playing on the television. He can be seen watching the movie intently as soon as the chorus of the title song Rock On comes along, Arik can be seen jumping and grooving to the music. Sharing the endearing video, Arjun Rampal wrote, “He is watching Rock On for the first time.” Milind Soman and Rahul Dev showered their love on Arik and dropped heart emojis on Arjun’s post. Music composer Sajid commented, “Rockstar ka beta rockstar.”