Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey to collaborate with Aamir Khan's son Junaid for his debut film

Aamir Khan's son Junaid is all set to make his debut in Bollywood soon. Read on for further details.

There have been a lot of speculations about ’s son Junaid Khan’s debut in Bollywood. Now, a recent report by TOI states that Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame will team up with Junaid for his first film. For the unversed, the South diva is already making her debut in B-town with YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar co-starring . She is now reportedly brushing her acting skills for the next film which will feature none other than Junaid himself.

The same report also mentions that Shalini has signed a three-film deal with YRF. Moreover, she will be apparently cast opposite Junaid Khan in the yet-to-be-titled film. Apart from that, Sharvari Wagh will also be seen in the same project who is already making her debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2. Earlier, there were reports that Aamir Khan’s son will no longer be venturing into Hindi cinema with YRF. However, those have turned out to be false as the actors have reportedly already started working on the film.

However, the film goes on floors in the first half of 2021. Meanwhile, talking about Shalini’s debut film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, it has been helmed by Divyang Thakkar. For the unversed, the social comedy also marks his directorial debut. Ranveer Singh is said to be playing a Gujarati man in the film. Apart from the lead pair, it also features Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Deesha Joshi in pivotal roles. Just like others, its release date has also been postponed owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

