Arjun Vijay starrer Boxer's producer V Mathiyalagan to play the antagonist's role in the film

Arun Vijay's fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his next movie Boxer. Now, as per the latest reports, the movie's producer V Mathiyalagan has been roped in to play the role of the antagonist.

Arjun Vijay has been giving back to back hits for some time and has currently went on to become one of the most bankable actors of the South film industry. Now, post his stint in movies like Thadam, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, and Mafia: Chapter 1, the actor is currently gearing up for his upcoming next titled Boxer. The official posters of the much-anticipated movie were already unveiled on social media in 2019 much to the excitement of the fans.

Now, as per the latest reports, Boxer’s producer V Mathiyalagan has been roped in to play the antagonist’s role in the movie. Yes, that’s right. If media reports are to be believed, the makers of the movie were earlier in talks with Bollywood’s noted filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for this role but now it will be played by Mathiyalagan. He has been roped in by the movie’s director Vivek for the same and is now taking online acting classes.

Not only that but the Kadhal Kasakuthaiya producer is also training hard at home to fit into his role in the movie and get into shape amidst the lockdown. Mathiyalagan has stated that they were about to make announcements about Anurag Kashyap being roped in for the role but this could not happen due to some logistical issues. He also reveals that Arun Vijay will be seen in three different looks in the movie. The producer also reveals that the latter bulked up for one of his looks in Boxer. Post that, he went to shoot for Mafia and the rest of his movies. He then reveals that the actor needs at least 60 days to bulk up like an MMA fighter and reduce weight. Mathiyalagan states that they cannot make Anurag Kashyap wait for so long because of which he took up the role. The producer further reveals that he will not be fighting Arun Vijay’s character in the movie and that he will be playing his manager who later turns against him. He will begin shooting for the movie after lockdown. Apart from Arun Vijay, Boxer also features Rithika Singh as the female lead. Sanjjanaa Galrani of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge fame will be playing a pivotal role in the movie. The music for Boxer has been composed by Leon James.

