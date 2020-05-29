Armaan Jain remembers 'lunches at Devnar Cottage' with Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor & others; See Throwback Pic

Armaan Jain shares a throwback picture as he remembers late uncle Rishi Kapoor, aunt Ritu Nanda and grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor during the time when they all used to have their traditional lunches at Devnar Cottage.

It has been a few weeks when the entertainment industry was left shocked by the news of 's demise. The actor left for heavenly abode on April 30, 2020, after battling cancer. The Kapoor family is still coping with the loss of the veteran actor and time and again, Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni keeps sharing throwback photos on social media, reminiscing their time together. And now, Armaan Jain, elder son of Rima Jain and Manoj Jain who had debuted as an actor in Lekar Hum Deewana Dil has shared an adorable throwback picture on his Instagram account.

In the throwback photo, we can see the Kapoor family posing for a perfect family picture during the time when they all used to have their traditional lunches at Devnar Cottage. The photo shared by Armaan features Rishi Kapoor, , , Randhir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Aadar Jain, among others. Remembering uncle Rishi Kapoor, aunt Ritu Nanda, and grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor, Armaan wrote, "Lunches at Devnar Cottage will never be the same... Words aren’t enough to describe the amount I love and miss you, each one of you has such a distinct place in my heart Naniji Ritu Masi & Chintu Mama - memories to last a lifetime !!"

(Also Read: Riddhima Kapoor shares throwback photos from 'good times' with Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor)

Meanwhile, Riddhima keeps sharing photos on her social media as she recalled memories with her father with throwback photos. From family photos to some amazing photos of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, the actress has been digging up all the old photos and sharing the same with fans.

Check out the photo here:

Rishi Kapoor was cremated in Mumbai by Ranbir in the presence of close family members. , Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others were a part of the funeral. On the 13th-day prayer meeting, Ranbir and Alia were joined by Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli, Karisma Kapoor and others at Neetu Kapoor house to pay their tributes to the late actor. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in The Body with Emraan Hashmi. His demise left the entire Bollywood in a state of shock.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×