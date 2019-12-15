Armaan Jain Roka: Aadar Jain greets rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria with a hug; Watch VIDEO

Saturday night witnessed Kapoors, Jains and Malhotras come together for Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's Roka. The attendees included Aadar Jain and his rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria.

The Kapoors and Jains came together to witness Armaan Jain and his lady love Anissa Malhotra's Roka on Saturday, December 14. The star-studded Roka celebrations saw the groom-to-be danced his way into the ceremony in a white ensemble while his soon-to-be bride stole hearts in a pink lehenga. The couple was joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain and others. The families were joined by Student of The Year 2 star aka Aadar's rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria.

The star was spotted making her way to the celebrations sporting a white saree with traditional golden border. She chose to let her hair down and flaunted minimal jewellery. While Tara stood outside the Roka venue and posed for the cameras, video from the event show the actress is welcomed by Aadar. The paparazzi caught Aadar welcoming his rumoured girlfriend with a hug before they broke into a conversation. The rumoured lovebirds are surrounded by other guests while the dhol was playing on one side.

Check out the video below:

The Marjaavaan star recently opened up about her relationship with Aadar. She told Mumbai Mirror last month that she enjoys going out and spending time with Aadar. "Well, we really enjoy each other's company," she shared. "It's important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends," she explained.

