Armaan Jain shares first pic from his wedding with Anissa Malhotra; Says ‘Excited to begin our life together’

Armaan Jain, who got married to lady love Anissa Malhotra on Monday, has shared a beautiful picture from their wedding ceremonies and we are in love with it.

It’s celebration time in the Kapoor family as ’s cousin Armaan Jain ditched his bachelorhood to marry his longtime girlfriend Anissa Malhotra. It was a grand wedding with Bollywood’s who’s who marking their presence to bless the couple including the Bachchans, Anil Kapoor and family, Tara Sutaria, Ambanis, and many more. The wedding ceremony took place on February 3, 2020, in Mumbai and ever since the newlyweds have been inundated with best wishes for their new beginnings.

And now, Armaan has shared the first picture from the wedding ceremonies with Anissa and it is all about the happiness of being together. To note, the picture was apparently clicked soon after the couple took their nuptial vows and were all smiles, while in the caption, Armaan shared his happiness about his bid day. Addressing Anissa as Mrs Jain, the groom expressed his excitement to begin this new chapter of life as man and wife. He even thanked his family, friends and fans for showering their love and blessings on them on the most important day of their lives.

Take a look at Armaan and Anissa’s first pic post wedding:

To note, Armaan, who made his big Bollywood debut with 2014 release Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, has been dating Anissa for a while now. However, he popped the question to his lady love in July last year in a dreamy proposal. The handsome hunk went on his knees as asked the big question and while Anissa accepted the proposal, the couple got engaged soon after.

