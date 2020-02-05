Armaan Jain Wedding: Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and guests gorged on these decadent desserts

Apart from all the starry affair, Armaan Jain's wedding reception also had a massive spread and an even better dessert station. Check out the photos below.

Bollywood A-listers danced their hearts out as childhood sweethearts Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra tied the knot in a grand wedding. The couple also hosted the who's who from the industry for their lavish reception later in the evening. While their close family included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and others, the Bollywood guest list was a starry affair. , , , , Ananya Panday, and among many others were also in attendance.

Among the guests who shook a leg on stage were , Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor. The stars made sure to dish out their best moves as they set the stage on fire. Apart from all the starry affair, the wedding reception also had a massive spread and an even better dessert station.

To put things in perspective, there were as many as seven cakes apart from the other multiple dessert options. The seven cakes were of various colours including black, blue, pink and yellow. Take a look at some of the pictures of the dessert station that we managed to get our hands on.

Armaan and Anissa looked stunning as they posed for the media as newly weds. While Armaan wore an off white sherwani, Anissa donned an embellished red Manish Malhotra lehenga and completed her look with matching jewellery. The couple was all smiles as they posed for pictures along with their family members. Armaan, his brother Aadar and father Manoj Jain twinned in white outfits and the gents undoubtedly looked dapper.

