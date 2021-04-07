  1. Home
Armaan Kholi's younger brother Rajnish Kholi passes away due to health issues

Armaan Kohli’s brother Rajnish Kohli has suddenly passed away. He was not much seen in the media as he was wheel-chaired bound.
Mumbai
In an unfortunate incident former Bigg Boss 7 contestant, Armaan Kohli’s younger brother Rajnish Kohli has passed away today. It is reported that his sudden death was due to unexpected health issues. However, it is not stated clearly what had happened. But according to media reports, Rajnish, son of veteran producer and director Rajkumar Kohli, was in wheel-chair and never came out in the limelight. There are not many details about him and the family members have also not issued any official statement till now.  

The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor is more popular than his younger brother. It was Armaan who was taking care of his brother. The actor has been in the headlines more because of his personal life. In the past, he had been booked for physically assaulting his girlfriend Neeru Randhawa. When he participated in the reality show Bigg Boss, he got into a relationship with actress Tanishaa Mukerji. Their relationship gained immense popularity but Tanishaa’s parents never approved of it. However, the couple parted ways after coming out from the show. 

The former Bigg Boss contestant is known for his bad temper and always gets into trouble. Even his former girlfriends have mentioned the same. He was last seen in the film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which also starred Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor.

Also Read: Ex- Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli accused of physically assaulting girlfriend Neeru Randhawa

Credits :Pinkvilla

