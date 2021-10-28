Armaan Kohli Drug Case: Actor’s bail hearing likely to take place tomorrow in Bombay High Court

It has been more than a month that actor Armaan Kohli was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after banned drugs were recovered from his Mumbai residence. He was arrested in August. However, he had applied for bail in Mumbai Sessions Court, but the application was rejected. He then decided to move to Bombay High Court. But till now his hearing has not been heard. He is at the Arthur Road Jail. And now, the reports are coming in that his bail plea will be heard tomorrow.

As mentioned by The Times of India, Armaan’s bail was rejected and the court had reportedly said that the chats recovered from Armaan’s phone show his involvement in ‘illicit trafficking’. According to ANI, the actor along with drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh was arrested under Sections 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, & 35 of NDPS Act. Reportedly, Armaan was sent to 14-day judicial custody, after which he had moved a bail plea, which was also rejected by the Court.

His lawyers are urging the High Court to hear Armaan’s bail application on humanitarian grounds now, stating that he’s the only child and his old and ailing parents are dependent on him, as mentioned by The Times of India. Armaan’s father director Rajkumar Kohli is a well-known name in the entertainment industry.

On the case, Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director NCB was quoted saying, “NCB has launched an operation called Operation Rolling Thunder under which we have intercepted peddlers and suppliers of mephedrone drugs and arrested nine of them so far. After that, a lot of places have been searched and we have seized commercial quantities of drugs from different places.”

Also Read: Armaan Kohli sent to Narcotics Control Bureau custody until 1 September in drugs case