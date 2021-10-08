Armaan Kohli drugs case: Actor’s bail plea to be heard on October 13: Reports

It’s been over a month since Armaan Kohli was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau for his alleged involvement in a drugs case. Ever since then he has been in judicial custody and has been in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail. According to media reports, Armaan was arrested by NCB for possession and consumption of drugs in August and the agency has maintained that the former Bigg Boss 7 contestant has been facing serious charges in the case apart from consumption.

The media reports suggested that Armaan’s name had cropped up in the case while NCB was questioning a drug peddler following which a raid was conducted at the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor’s Mumbai residence. And now, according to a report published in the Times of India, Armaan has applied for bail and the application will be heard on October 13 this year. It was also reported that Armaan’s case was cited in Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing today. To note, Aryan has been arrested during a raid at a cruise ship in Mumbai. During his hearing, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) made the Jaani Dushman actor’s case and its bail rejection as a ground stating that the star kid’s bail application should not be considered.

“This supports what your honour has held in Armaan Kohli’s judgment. Armaan Kohli’s bail application was refused on the ground that he is arrested in a case with other accused who have larger quantities even though he does not have,” the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) said while arguing on behalf of the NCB. Meanwhile, Aryan and the other accused’s bail plea was rejected by the court.