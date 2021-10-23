Armaan Kohli moves Bombay HC for bail application: Report

Actor Armaan Kohli was arrested in August by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after banned drugs were recovered from the actor’s Mumbai residence. While denying Kohli’s bail, the honourable court had reportedly said, that the chats recovered from Armaan’s phone show his involvement in ‘illicit trafficking’. Now as per the latest reports, Armaan Kohli has moved Bombay High Court requesting bail in the possession and consumption of drugs case.

According to a report in ETimes, a senior NCB official confirmed that Kohli, who has been arrested in a drug case has moved for bail. He also added that the NCB will be filing a reply in court for the bail application soon. The hearing of the bail will reportedly take place on Monday. According to ANI, the actor along with drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh was arrested under sections 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, & 35 of NDPS Act. Reportedly, Armaan was sent to 14-day judicial custody, after which he had moved a bail plea, which was also rejected by the Court.

Previously, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, the NCB’s Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede had revealed that they have arrested four people, out of which two are foreigners. “One used to supply cocaine to Armaan, while the other one would supply the MD drug. We caught him at Nala Sopara. Another Nigerian has also been caught who works in films as a bodyguard and has worked as many film stars’ bodyguards too. He has even worked in several films,” he had said.