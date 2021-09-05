Armaan Kohli’s bail plea rejected by the Court in drug case: Reports

Armaan Kohli was arrested last Saturday after the Narcotics Control Bureau allegedly recovered some quantity of cocaine in the actor’s Juhu residence. Armaan was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Wednesday following which he moved a bail plea before the court. Now, in the latest update, the court has reportedly rejected Kohli’s bail plea.

A report in ETimes stated that on Saturday, the Additional chief metropolitan magistrate court (ACMM) in Mumbai rejected Armaan Kohli's bail plea. Reportedly, the actor was produced before the court at the end of his NCB custody on Wednesday and as no further remand was sought by the NCB, the ACMM court sent him to judicial custody.

The actor was arrested on August 28 after being questioned by NCB following the recovery of banned drugs from his Mumbai residence in a raid. Taking to their Twitter handle, ANI wrote, “Actor Armaan Kohli and drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh arrested u/s 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30, & 35 of NDPS Act. NCB Mumbai raided Kohli's house in suburban Andheri and recovered a small quantity of Cocaine drug from him”. Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB’s Mumbai Zonal Unit also said, "A small quantity of Cocaine has been seized from his (Armaan Kohli) house.”

Previously, Sameer Wankhede also revealed that the cocaine that was been seized from Armaan Kohli’s house had international linkages as it had a South American origin. The NCB Mumbai is probing the route and linkages used to bring the seized cocaine to Mumbai and the involvement of other traffickers.