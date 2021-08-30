Armaan Kohli sent to Narcotics Control Bureau custody until 1 September in drugs case.

A day after being arrested, actor Armaan Kohli has been sent to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau. The central agency has been investigating the drugs case against the actor. A raid at his residence was also carried out over the weekend. On Sunday, Armaan Kohli was arrested and sent to NCB custody for a day.

Now, according to ANI, the NCB custody has been extended by another two days. The NCB has received custody of Armaan Kohli until 1 September. ANI in a tweet confirmed the same. "Actor Armaan Kohli sent to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till 1st September. He was arrested following the seizure of drugs from his residence in Mumbai," the ANI tweet read.

Take a look:

Actor Armaan Kohli sent to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)

custody till 1st September. He was arrested following the seizure of drugs from his residence in Mumbai. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/kUpFSkkF1G — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

On Sunday afternoon, the former Bigg Boss contestant was produced in a special holiday court and sent to NCB custody. The raid at Armaan Kohli's residence took place on Saturday and a small quantity of drugs were recovered.

Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director NCB, had confirmed the same. Speaking to Bombay Times, he had earlier said, "I cannot give a long input right now but in the past three days, NCB has launched an operation called Operation Rolling Thunder under which we have intercepted peddlers and suppliers of mephedrone drugs and arrested nine of them so far. After that, a lot of places have been searched and we have seized commercial quantities of drugs from different places."

He added, "Ajay Singh, alias Ajay Mamu was intercepted and arrested. He was carrying an intermediate quantity of MD (mephedrone). And while investigating him, we came to know about Mr. Kohli. We searched Mr. Kohli’s house and we recovered a small quantity of cocaine. Based on that, we got him to the office and questioned him, and subsequently have put him under arrest."

ALSO READ: PICS: Armaan Kohli arrested for drugs case; Actor produced in court