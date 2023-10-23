Armaan Malik-Aashna Shroff get engaged in formal ring ceremony, singer drops PICS of duo’s special day

Armaan Malik has swept over the hearts of music lovers by lending his soulful voice to songs including Buddhu Sa Mann, Jab Tak, and Tere Mere. On the personal front, the singer recently got engaged to influencer Aashna Shroff and the duo has been setting some serious couple goals since then. While fans have lately been absorbing the love-filled moments of Aashna and Armaan, the singer has now shared glimpses into his recently held ring ceremony with the influencer. Check them out inside!

Armaan Malik shares insights into the ring ceremony with Aashna Shroff

Ever since Armaan Malik’s track Kasam Se, showing his dreamy proposal to Aashna Shroff was released, fans have been going gaga over the lovebirds. The two have now gotten engaged in a formal ring ceremony, photographs of which were shared by the singer on his Instagram stories recently.

Sharing a sneak peek of the ceremony, which took place on the 22nd of October, Armaan and Aashna have been setting soaring couple goals. The singer shared a heap of pictures from his ring ceremony. In one of the photos, the duo can be seen sharing a love-filled kiss with one another. He also shared a glimpse of the duo exchanging rings and the dreamy decorations of the lovebirds’ memorable evening.

Check them out below!

Throwback to when Armaan Malik proposed to Aashna Shroff

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff’s love story looks like something straight out of a fairytale. The singer took to his Instagram account earlier in August and gave fans a sneak peek into the duo’s commencement of their “forever” journey. Dropping a picture from the proposal, the singer wrote, “and our forever has only just begun.”

More about Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff

Armaan Malik has carved an identity for himself in the Bollywood industry through his melodious voice. Main Hoon Hero Tera, Hua Hai Aaj Pehli, Bol Do Na Zara, Besabriyaan, Tum Jo Mile, Uff Yeh Noor, Tere Dil Mein and Kaun Tujhe are some of his notable tracks.

Meanwhile, Aashna Shroff has immersed herself in the world of social media and she is an influencer. Notably, Shroff is also a fashion blogger and a model.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Newly engaged Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff spotted in town setting couple goals