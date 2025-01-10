Armaan Malik-Aashna Shroff Wedding Reception: Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol looks dapper in all-black fit; Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan and others make stylish entry
Several Bollywood celebs including Karan Deol, Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan and others attended Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff's star-studded wedding reception. Check it out.
Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff dated for a while before they finally got married on December 28, last year. Days after their big day, the couple hosted a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai. From Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol to Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, and others, several Bollywood stars made stylish entries at the gala. Check it out!
On January 9, 2025, Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff hosted several Bollywood celebs at their wedding reception in Mumbai. First up was singer Sonu Nigam who made a dapper entry at the soiree. For the fun night, he sported a maroon suit with a crisp white shirt and matching sneakers.
Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol also arrived to wish his friends on their special occasion. To celebrate the union of Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff, the young star rocked an all-black ensemble and posed with swag for the shutterbugs.
Popular singer-composer and the uncle of the groom, Anu Malik arrived to give his blessings to the newly-married couple. For the wedding reception, the popular Bollywood music composer stepped in wearing a black shirt with a matching half-jacket and pants. He was joined by his wife Anjali Vasudev Bhat and two daughters, Anmol Malik and Ada Malik.
Joining the Malik family were ace India singers, Sunidhi Chauhan and Shankar Mahadevan who put their best fashion foot forward at the star-studded wedding reception. Chauhan was seen in a striped dress with minimal makeup and hair left open.
As for the musical maestro, Shankar Mahadevan came wearing a black t-shirt and matching pants and layered it up with a velvet jacket. Flaunting his sweet smile, he posed for the paparazzi.
Among the esteemed guests is veteran Bollywood actress Bhagyashree. She was joined by her husband Himalaya Dasani and son Abhimanyu Dasani at the gala.
Bollywood producer Ramesh Taurani came hand-in-hand with his wife Sneha Taurani. They were joined by actress Poonam Dhillon, who was joined by her daughter Paloma and a son Anmol.
Earlier, lovebirds Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff spread happiness and joy and distributed sweet boxes to the paparazzi present at their wedding reception.
