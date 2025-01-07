Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff exude regal elegance in breathtaking PICS from their 'most magical evening' Mehfil-e-Mehendi
Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff took to their respective social media handles and posted breathtaking pictures from their mehendi ceremony. Check them out.
Popular singer Armaan Malik married his long-time girlfriend, Aashna Shroff, in an intimate wedding ceremony on December 28 last year. The couple delighted fans by sharing their official wedding pictures earlier this week, on January 2, 2025. Most recently, they shared joyful pictures from their Mehendi ceremony, which exuded royalty and elegance.
On January 7, Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff made a joint post featuring pictures from their "Mehfil-e-Mehendi." Several posts provided a closer look into the couple’s special day, showing them extremely happy and deeply in love. The post began with a candid picture of the couple, followed by glimpses of a Sufi evening, along with photos of their close friends and family.
"Welcome to our Mehfil-e-Mehendi; the most magical evening alive with laughter and endless cheer, where every song, every smile, and every moment only added to the warmth and love in the air," the caption read.
Take a look
For the special evening, Aashna looked breathtakingly beautiful in a purple-hued embellished sharara suit paired with a yellow dupatta and matching jewelry. Her husband complemented her perfectly in a black Indo-western outfit. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the newlyweds exuded pure royalty and elegance in the pictures.
Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff had uploaded pictures from their wedding ceremony on their Instagram handle last week, on January 2, 2025. Their pastel-themed wedding looked dreamy and straight out of a fairy tale. Sharing the post, Armaan wrote, "Tu hi mera ghar."
Take a look
For the unversed, Armaan and Aashna were in a relationship for a very long time now. The singer proposed to her in a dreamy set-up which was followed by their engagement last year in 2024.
While Armaan is known for super hit songs like Bol Do Na Zara, Main Hoon Hero Tera from Hero and more, Aashna Shroff is a popular fashion influencer who enjoys massive popularity on her Instagram handle.
