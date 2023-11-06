Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff look dreamy couple in latest unseen PICS; fans say ‘Rab ne bana di Jodi’

Just a few days back, popular singer Armaan Malik officially got engaged to her longtime girlfriend, Aashna Shroff. Several enchanting pictures and videos from the dreamy ceremony generated buzz on social media. Yet again, the couple dropped a series of unseen pictures from the engagement ceremony, and needless to say, they’re all things beautiful.

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff drop unseen pictures from engagement ceremony

On November 6, the much-in-love couple, Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff jointly shared an endearing post, just a few minutes back. In the post shared, the couple treated fans and followers with unseen pictures from their engagement ceremony, which was made official on social media on October 23.

The first picture features a happy couple, Aashna and Armaan beaming in joy. Aashna can be seen walking holding his arm as the singer directs a victory gesture towards the sky with his fingers. The second photo gives a beautiful view of the exquisite venue as the adorable couple walk down the aisle.

Take a look:

Newly engaged couple’s post ends with Aashna holding Armaan’s hand she leads his path looking towards him with a smile. The photo surely gives an enchanting glimpse of the beautiful floral decoration in the background.

For the special occasion, the celebrated fashion influencer, Aashna looked elegant in a printed floral white saree with a black sleeveless blouse. Armaan, on the other hand, opted for a white shirt under a beige blazer and pants.

Fans react to the post shared by couple

The latest post shared by the couple yet again sent fans into a state of frenzy. The overjoyed fans couldn’t stop gushing over the couple as they filled the comment section with hearty comments. A fan wrote, “IN THE SECOND PICTURE THE WAY ARMAAN SIR IS LOOKING AT YOU - MY HEART IS FULL”, another fan wrote, “I'm jealous and happy at the same time…Congratulations to both of you”

A third fan wrote, “Rab ne bana di Jodi (accompanied by a red heart emoji)”

In addition to this, several fans and followers dropped red heart, evil eye amulet emojis in the comments section.

Armaan Malik proposed to Aashna Shroff back in August and months the couple exchanged the wedding rings in an official ceremony in the presence of their family and friends.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff’s dreamy engagement video is all things love; emotional fans react