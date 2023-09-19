Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff ring in Ganesh Chaturthi with 'new beginnings' at their new apartment; See PIC

Bollywood singer Armaan Malik has blessed the Hindi music industry with his soulful voice. An immensely talented Armaan, left the audience spellbound with his impeccable performances ever since he stepped into the industry. While Armaan is undoubtedly flourishing in his career, credit for which goes to his hard work and talent, recently, he got engaged to fashion influencer Aashna Shroff and fans can’t stop gushing over the couple’s cuteness since then. Well, it seems like that was not enough as now, Aashna has shared another picture with Armaan from their new apartment, once again giving a treat to the duo’s fans.

Aashna Shroff shares picture with Armaan from their new apartment

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Aashna Shroff posted a picture with the Bol Do Na Zara singer, as the duo celebrated “new beginnings”. While captioning the photograph, “new beginnings”, she also added a house emoticon with it and tagged Armaan in it. Dressed in ethnic wear in the photo, Aashna and Armaan are surely setting some serious couple goals! While Armaan Malik can be seen donning a glittery blue kurta, Aashna stood beside him wearing a super pretty plain white salwar suit with earrings. Sharing a side hug, they are all smiles for the picture and now, we don’t think the couple can get any more adorable. Armaan also reacted to the picture and shared an evil eye symbol in the comment section.

Fans react to Armaan-Aashna’s picture from their new apartment

The couple’s picture witnessed love pouring in from the duo’s fans as they flooded the comment section. A fan commented, “this is amazing, and that on this auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi,” while another fan said, “May you both build beautiful life in your new home together. Wishing you both amazing journey ahead Congratulations,!”. Other comments read, “You people are the cutest” and “May your new beginnings take you to more success and never-ending joy. Love & luck”.

