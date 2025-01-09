Armaan Malik drops delightful PICS from his ‘Big Bow Affair’ with wife Aashna Shroff; calls it ‘unforgettable evening’

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff dated for a while before they finally tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on December 28, 2024. Since then, the couple has been dropping several unseen glimpses from their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies. A while ago, the newly married couple dropped glimpses from the cocktail event which they called ‘Big Bow Affair’. Check it out!

On January 8, 2025, popular singer Armaan Malik and his newly-wedding wife Aashna Shroff dropped multiple glimpses from their white cocktail party. For the pre-wedding event, the couple decided on a theme that involved a lot of bows. Captioning the image, they penned, “Our Big Bow Affair: impeccable music, vibes, love and a whole lot of bows. We danced, we toasted, we celebrated each other and our loved ones. An unforgettable evening.”

Take a look:

In another collab post on Instagram, the celebs revealed that ever since they started talking about getting married, both of them shared a very similar idea for their cocktail. They always envisioned themselves in white ensembles. Hence, they decided to take help from celebrity designers Shantanu and Nikhil to make their dream a reality.

Take a look:

On January 7, they dropped pictures from their ‘Mehfil-e-Mehendi’. Which was attended by their close friends and family members. “Welcome to our Mehfil-e-Mehendi; the most magical evening alive with laughter and endless cheer, where every song, every smile, and every moment only added to the warmth and love in the air,” the caption read.

Take a look:

Nearly a week ago, Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff broke the internet when they dropped dreamy visuals from their wedding ceremony. Sharing their emotional wedding video, the couple expressed, “With you, I found my home, my peace, my safe place. From strangers crossing paths seven years ago to soulmates bound in marriage, there’s no one else I’d choose to walk this beautiful journey of life with (red heart).”

Take a look:

The groom even sang a special song for his wife which was composed by his brother Amaal Mallik.

