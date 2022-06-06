Armaan Malik excited to collaborate with Ed Sheeran for 2Step; Song to release on June 7

Armaan Malik is one of the most talked about singers in the industry. He has grabbed a lot of attention with his cute looks and his soulful voice has struck a chord with millions of hearts. Armaan has given us several beautiful songs like Bol Do Na Zara from Azhar, Sab Tera from Baaghi, Kaun Tujhe from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai from Hurdang, etc and fans are often smitten by his voice. And now Armaan Malik’s fans have a big reason to celebrate as the young singing sensation is set to collaborate with renowned singer Ed Sheeran for the song 2Step.

Needless to say, it is a big opportunity for Armaan and he is thrilled about it. Talking about it, the singer stated that he is excited to feature in Ed Sheeran’s song. He even called Ed an inspiration and hailed him for his incredible songwriting. “This song talks about confidence, finding power in your art, and leaning on your loved ones. When we have the support of the people we love, we can overcome any adversity. Nothing can keep us from moving forward. Two steps at a time,” he added. Calling it a huge moment. Armaan is hopeful to have more such collaborations in future.

Armaan Malik and Ed Sheeran’s 2Step is set to release on June 7. Earlier, Armaan had expressed his gratitude towards his fans for showering him with immense love as he clocked 14 years in the industry. “I have nothing but gratitude and love for my family, gurus, composers, writers, music producers and technicians who have helped me become the artiste that I am today,” Armaan had stated.