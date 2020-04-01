Armaan Malik feels Bollywood music is the reason behind whatever he has achieved

Singer Armaan Malik, who launched an English song titled "Control" last month, says he hasn't forgotten his Bollywood roots.

"I've always wanted to sing in English, but Bollywood music made me Armaan Malik. Whoever I am today is because of Bollywood music. I've sung more than 300 songs - across languages!" said Armaan.

The "Bol do na zara" hitmaker calls himself "a bit of a perfectionist".

"I feel every piece of work that I have to do needs to be a masterpiece. But sometimes, when I'm very convinced with a song, it's never worked. We have to bridge what we think is right and what the market thinks is right," he said.

He also shared that there was a time in his life when he had to experience "one dark patch".

"There came this one dark patch in the last two years, I broke down and told my dad, 'listen, I hate the songs I've sung'" said the young singer, who is son of composer Daboo Malik.

Armaan comes from a family of musicians, but he drew inspiration from outside as well.

"The person who really inspired me was Sonu Nigam, when I was growing up. Arijit Singh has inspired me with the versatility that he has," he said.

He opened up about music and more on "Off Script with Salil", a Spotify Original Podcast, which has Salil Acharya chatting up with celebrities about life and more.

Credits :IANS

