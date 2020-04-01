Armaan Malik feels Bollywood music is the reason behind whatever he has achieved
"I've always wanted to sing in English, but Bollywood music made me Armaan Malik. Whoever I am today is because of Bollywood music. I've sung more than 300 songs - across languages!" said Armaan.
The "Bol do na zara" hitmaker calls himself "a bit of a perfectionist".
"I feel every piece of work that I have to do needs to be a masterpiece. But sometimes, when I'm very convinced with a song, it's never worked. We have to bridge what we think is right and what the market thinks is right," he said.
He also shared that there was a time in his life when he had to experience "one dark patch".
"There came this one dark patch in the last two years, I broke down and told my dad, 'listen, I hate the songs I've sung'" said the young singer, who is son of composer Daboo Malik.
Armaan comes from a family of musicians, but he drew inspiration from outside as well.
"The person who really inspired me was Sonu Nigam, when I was growing up. Arijit Singh has inspired me with the versatility that he has," he said.
He opened up about music and more on "Off Script with Salil", a Spotify Original Podcast, which has Salil Acharya chatting up with celebrities about life and more.
