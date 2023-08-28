Armaan Malik gets engaged to Aashna Shroff; Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Rhea Chakraborty congratulate them

Popular singer Armaan Malik is engaged to fashion influencer Aashna Shroff! On Monday morning, he took to his Instagram account to share the delightful news of his engagement to his longtime girlfriend Aashna. He shared some dreamy pictures of his proposal, in which both of them look incredibly happy. As soon as he posted the pictures on social media, a number of celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khatter, Rhea Chakraborty, Tiger Shroff and many others congratulated the couple.

Armaan Malik engaged to Aashna Shroff

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff announced their engagement beautifully today, marking a new chapter in their lives. The couple shared this life-defining moment on their respective Instagram handles and if the pictures are anything to go by, this is a love story we can’t wait to know more about! In the first picture, Armaan is seen going down on one knee, while he puts a ring on Aashna's finger. He proposed to her at a beautiful location, as is evident from the picture. The next picture shows Armaan and Aashna looking absolutely overjoyed. Aashna flaunts her massive ring in the picture. The last picture is a romantic snap, in which Armaan is seen kissing her forehead. Sharing the pictures, Armaan wrote, "and our forever has only just begun."

Armaan wore an off-white suit, while Aashna looks gorgeous in a white floral print dress. Aashna also shared the pictures with the caption, "your leap of faith made me put all my faith in you." She changed her profile picture on Instagram, soon after announcing their engagement. In the picture, she is seen flaunting her huge diamond ring, while Armaan hugs her.

Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and others congratulate Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff

As soon as Armaan shared the pictures, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the couple. Varun Dhawan commented, "Congratulations Armaan," while Tiger Shroff wrote, 'Congratulations my bro," along with heart emojis. "Aww congrats you guys," commented Ishaan Khatter, while Rhea Chakraborty, Tara Sutaria, Zareen Khan, Esha Gupta, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and others also congratulated the couple.

Armaan Malik is a popular Bollywood singer, who has crooned songs such as Bol Do Na Zara, Buddhu Sa Mann, Jab Tak, Naina, Tere Mere, and many more. Meanwhile, Aashna Shroff is a fashion influencer, and has over 974k followers on Instagram!

