Armaan Malik gives a sneak-peek into his romantic marriage proposal to Aashna Shroff in new song-WATCH

Just a few days back, popular singer Armaan Malik had announced his engagement with longtime girlfriend and fashion influencer, Aashna Shroff. On Aug 28, taking to his social media handle, Armaan had posted dreamy pictures of his proposal. Now, the singer recently dropped his latest track, Kasam Se, which he calls his ode to their love. In the song he has given a glimpse into his marriage proposal to Aashna.

Armaan Malik shares video of his romantic proposal to Aashna Shroff

The singer has called his latest, Kasam Se, ‘a musical love letter’ to his better half. He refers to the track as ‘an ode to our love story’. The Bol Do Na Zara singer shares going down on one knee and proposing to his girlfriend two months back. In the video, one can see the singer making all the beautiful arrangements for the surprise proposal he had planned for Aashna.

The well-known fashion influencer can also be seen getting emotional as the singer proposed to him. In the heart-warming moment, the beautiful couple hugs each other as they exchange rings. One can surely make out that the special ceremony took place at the most beautiful location, as seen in the video. The overjoyed couple can be posing for memorable pictures as they strike a flashy smile and flaunt their rings.

The romantic track video ends with their family and friends uniting and to celebrate the couple’s happy times together. For their special occasion, the two twinned in white. While Aashna opted for a white dress, Armaan complemented her in a white tuxedo.

Fans react to Armaan Malik’s proposal video

Soon after the post was shared, the internet couldn’t keep calm. Several fans and followers started to pour their heart out in the comments section. A fan commented, “manifesting a guy who sings for me like this”, while another wrote, the video we all were waiting for” and one another wrote, “Ek Armaan Malik jaisa toh main bhi deserve karti hun”

The couple had shared a multi-picture post on their respective social media handles about sealing the deal, captioned the post “and our forever has only just begun”

Armaan Malik is a popular Bollywood singer, recognized for several super hit tracks like, Buddhu Sa Mann, Jab Tak, Naina, Tere Mere, and many more.

