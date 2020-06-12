  1. Home
Armaan Malik releases his new English song 'Next 2 me'

After foraying into international music with his English song "Control" a while back, singer Armaan Malik on Friday unveiled English single, "'Next 2 me".
6733 reads Mumbai
"The global lockdown has been tough on all of us, especially for those who are quarantined away from their loved ones. I wanted to capture that feeling of missing someone and wishing that they were next to you. We may have all the devices in the world to keep us connected, but having that person next to you is a different feeling altogether, something that no digital connection can ever compare to," he said.

"I believe 'Next 2 me' is a song that listeners will definitely relate to and make their own, and even dedicate it to their loved ones," Armaan said.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dedicate this to someone you miss and tag them! #next2me out now

A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK (@armaanmalik) on

It has been Armaan's childhood dream to sing in English.

"It's been a childhood dream of mine to sing and write my own songs in English. Finally, after many years of doing Hindi/Indian music, I found the right opportunity to make my dreams come true, and release English single. This isn't a one-off project for me. This is the beginning of the journey and, yes, there are going to be many more," Armaan had earlier shared.

The 24-year-old singer, son of composer Daboo Malik, started his playback career as a child singer in films such as "Taare Zameen Par" and "Bhootnath". When he was 18, he released his debut album "Armaan" and also lent his voice to the song "Tumko to aana hi tha: in the 2014 Salman Khan-starrer "Jai Ho".

Also Read EXCLUSIVE: Armaan Malik opens up about his debut English song Control, international collaborations & more

Credits :IANS

