Armaan Malik tweets another cryptic message after deleting his Instagram posts; Says ‘Time reveals everything’

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Hours after deleting his Instagram posts, Armaan Malik shares another message on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Singer Armaan Malik has sent his friends in a tizzy lately after he surprisingly deleted his Instagram posts. In fact, he not only changed his profile picture to a black graphic on the account but also shared a cryptic post with the message “I can’t take it anymore”. Soon after he shared the post, Armaan’s fans were anxious and bombarded the post with questions asking if he was fine and why did he delete the posts. On the other hand, television actor Suyyash Rai even suspected if Armaan’s account was hacked.

And while the fans are still in a tizzy, Armaan made another cryptic post, this time on micro-blogging site Twitter. Hours after his mysterious post on Instagram, the ‘Bol Do Na Zara’ singer tweeted, “Time reveals everything, don’t worry.” Looks like Armaan has acknowledged the concern of his fans and has urged them to calm down and wait for the right time to reveal everything. His tweet did give a sigh of relief to his fans. “You left me worried already dude! But this tweet makes everything better. Best wishes for you. Sending you much love from each of us,” a Twitter user wrote.

Take a look at Armaan Malik’s recent tweet:

Time reveals everything, don’t worry. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) March 11, 2020

For the uninitiated, the renowned singer had made the headlines in 2019 after he opened up on his battle with depression. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Armaan had stated, “Heartbreaks does not happen only in terms of love, your heart can be broken and be sad for a number of things. I was also going through a number of things emotionally and work-wise.”

Credits :Twitter

Read More