Armaan Malik's recent post sends his fans into a frenzy and ask him about his account being hacked

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Armaan Malik's latest post on Instagram receives comments about the singer's account being hacked. Read on to know more:

Singer Armaan Malik started off 2020 on a great note with his song Jaane Na Dunga Kahin. Composed and written by Yash Narvekar, the song revolves around the relationship between two friends and how they eventually fall in love. The track serves as the theme song for the web series "Never Kiss Your Best Friend" featuring Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh in lead roles. Armaan said that fans are calling the song ‘BFF Anthem of The Year'. He also expressed his excitement about singing the song.

Armaan Malik has a great fan following. The singer has struck a chord with his fans with his magical voice. His recent post on Instagram has left his fans worried. On Tuesday night, Armaan's post on Insta read as 'Can't take it anymore' with a black background and all his other posts were deleted. Armaan, who has almost 8 million followers on his Instagram account has started getting comments from his fans. While some are asking if his account has been hacked, some are worried and asking about what happened.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Armaan Malik opens up on battling depression: When I was in my low phase, I unfollowed many people)

While a few hours back, Armaan had posted a happy picture of his on his Twitter account and wrote, "We did it guys #1MillionArmaanians on twitter finally. Onwards & upwards no looking back.. let’s gooo!! There is a chance that Armaan's Instagram account has actually been hacked. But only the singer himself can give us confirmation about this.

Check out Armaan Malik's Instagram post here:

In the year 2019, Armaan had opened up about depression. He said, "Heartbreaks does not happen only in terms of love, your heart can be broken and be sad for a number of things. I was also going through a number of things emotionally and work-wise."

Credits :Instagram

Read More