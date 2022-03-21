Arman Malik on new song starring Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Kaushal: Hope the audience connects to it

Popular singer Armaan Malik shares about giving a new touch to old track 'Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai' originally sung by late legends Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar.

The latest version is sung by Armaan Malik and composed by Amaal Mallik and RD Burman.

He says: "'Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai' is an iconic R.D. Burman composition sung by Lata di and Kishore da and to perform it in a modern approach was definitely a daunting task."

Adds Armaan: "I'm extremely proud of our final result and I hope the audience connects to it! This is my 10th collaboration with Amaal and Rashmi Virag and I know our fans are always eager to listen to our songs together. Grateful to T-Series and Bhushan Kumar sir for this opportunity."

Amaal Mallik also shares: "Celebrating all things love, 'Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai' is very special song as I've grown up crooning to the original track which was composed by RD Burman and penned by Anand Bakshi and now getting to work on it along with Rashmi Virag - it truly feels surreal!"

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who has featured in the track adds: "The visuals of 'Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai' are simple yet beautiful because they are tiny memories that stay with us and remain cherished. We hope we've done justice to it and I can't wait for audiences to watch it."

While Sunny Kaushal shares his take on the song: "Stolen glances, meeting your loved one and just enjoying the small experiences is what we've captured in 'Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai'. I look forward to the reception and I hope the camaraderie Nushratt and I share reflects in our chemistry on screen."

Lastly, producer Bhushan Kumar concludes: "Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai is a beautiful song whose melody we will never forget. Armaan brings a new age and fresh perspective, making it relevant to this generation and we are confident they will love it just as much."

Produced by T-Series, 'Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai' with vocals by Armaan Malik starring Sunny Kaushal and Nushratt Bharuccha, is penned by Rashmi Virag and Anand Bakshi and composed by Amaal Mallik and RD Burman. 'Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai' is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel.

