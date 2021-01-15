Army Day 2021: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet, Disha Patani & other celebs salute the soldiers with heartfelt posts

On Army Day 2021, Bollywood celebrities took to their Twitter handle to pay their respects for the sacrifices of the soldiers who protect this nation.

The entire nation is celebrating the Indian Army Day today. The commoners, politicians and Bollywood celebrities have also poured in their respect for the protectors of the border on social media. To remember the courage and the sacrifice of the soldiers who protect us from the enemies, every year on January 15 we celebrate Army Day. The soldiers dedicate their lives to protect our nation and thus, on this particular day, we respect the fearless Indian soldier and their family.

Now, Bollywood celebrities like , Sanjay Dutt, , Rakul Preet Singh and others took to their Twitter handle to pay their respects to the soldiers who protect this nation. Sanjay took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Saluting the courage and bravery of our Indian Army who has always stood strong, even in the most unfavorable conditions. We, as entertainers, can only try to portray your unparalleled commitment on the screens. #ArmyDay.”

Saluting the courage and bravery of our Indian Army who has always stood strong, even in the most unfavorable conditions. We, as entertainers, can only try to portray your unparalleled commitment on the screens. #ArmyDay pic.twitter.com/7jmSHa8zRH — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) January 15, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Ajay Devgn wrote, “We are, if our Army is. Saluting every Indian soldier without whom Flag of India can never be what she is; brave, self-reliant & all-sacrificing. Jai Jawan Jai Hind #ArmyDay.”

We are, if our Army is. Saluting every Indian soldier without whom can never be what she is; brave, self-reliant & all-sacrificing.

Jai Jawan

Jai Hind#ArmyDay — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 15, 2021

Rakul Preet Singh also paid respect to the soldiers and wrote, “Honouring the indomitable spirit of the heroes who risk their lives everyday for the well-being of our nation! Respect always! #IndianArmyDay.”

Honouring the indomitable spirit of the heroes who risk their lives everyday for the well-being of our nation! Respect always! #IndianArmyDay — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) January 15, 2021

On the other hand, Disha Patani took to her Instagram story and shared a post dedicated to the army men. She wrote, “Happy rmy day....Thank you for protecting us.”

Stay tuned with Pinkville for more updates!

Also Read: Ajay Devgn wraps up ‘One long schedule’ of Mayday; Says It's always immensely satisfying to be on set

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :TwitterInstagram

Share your comment ×