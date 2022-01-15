Army Day 2022: From Sidharth Malhotra to Sara Ali Khan, stars salute jawans on the occasion

A nation’s armed forces play the quintessential part in protecting its republic and defending its vital interests. It has been several times when Bollywood has pointed on the importance of a nation’s army, by creating masterpieces on the lives of the Bravehearts of great valour, who lost their lives fighting for the country, on the battlefield. And to celebrate such soldiers, on January 15th, Army Day is celebrated every year to honour the ones protecting our country. To mark the day, scores of Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and sent out greetings on Army Day.

Sidharth Malhotra who essayed the role of PVC Vikram Batra in his film ‘Shershaah’ took to Instagram Stories and wished her fans on Indian Army Day. The actor posted a glimpse from the movie, in which Sidharth is seen dressed in the Indian Army uniform and he is also accompanied by his fellow army personnel. The video has a dialogue in Hindi that translates to, “I will either come after fixing the Indian flag or will come wrapped in tri-colour, but I will come for sure.” Along with the clip, he wrote, “ Honouring the jawans of the Nation. Indian Army Day.”

Sara Ali Khan posted a picture on Instagram, with the jawans of the Indian Army in Kashmir and sent out greetings of Army Day. She wrote, “Thank you for keeping us safe and secure. Jai Hind. #IndianArmy Day.”

Saluting the valour of Army jawans, Randeep Hooda took to Twitter and saluted the real heroes of the Indian Army. He wrote, “Asli hero woh hota hai Jiske badan par khakhi Dil mein tiranga Aur kandhon par poore desh ki suraksha ki zimmewari ho. Kyunki usko pata hota hai jeetne ki asli value aur haarne naam ka Shabd uski dictionary mein nahi hota Happy #ArmyDay to the real heroes of #IndianArmy.”

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and posted a still of the army personnel to extend greetings on Army Day.He wrote, "Salute to the real heroes. #ArmyDay."

By dedicating a poem to the army Bravehearts, senior actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter and posted a video to extend greetings on Army Day.

Madhuri Dixit took to Twitter to salute the valour of jawans on Army Day. She wrote, “Saluting the Bravehearts #IndianArmy for battling on the borders to keep us safe and secure. We sleep peacefully because they are awake! भारतीय सेना दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं | ”

Sunny Deol took to Twitter and posted a video reminiscing about the times when he portrayed the role of an army professional and sent out greetings for Army Day. He wrote, “Let's remember & salute the bravehearts who lay down their lives for us in the line of defence. Respect to those who are deployed to defend our motherland. A class of Extraordinary Men & Women for whom the Country comes FIRST, Always & Everytime! #JaiHind! #ArmyDay #IndianArmy.”

Yami Gautam took to Twitter and posted a video showcasing the power of the Indian army. She sent out greetings of Army Day and wrote, “Celebrating Army day today & everyday .#ArmyDay.”

Here’s wishing all on Army Day!

