Army Day: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, team Bachchan Pandey celebrate with soldiers, salute them for bravery

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon are currently in Jaisalmer to shoot Bachchan Pandey. Amid this, they took time out to celebrate Indian Army Day 2021 today with soldiers and photos of the same have been going viral on social media.

and Kriti Sanon had kickstarted the New Year 2021 by beginning the shoot of their film, Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer. The duo has been shooting in Rajasthan over the past week and often, photos of the two have been shared by fans on social media. However, today, Akshay, Kriti and the team of Bachchan Pandey took time off from work and headed to celebrate Army Day with the soldiers of the country and glimpses of it were shared on social media too.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kriti reposted a photo from Nadiadwala and Grandson Instagram handle in which she along with Akshay and the team of Bachchan Pandey could be seen posing with soldiers together. In the photo, Akshay and Kriti kept it casual as they joined Army soldiers for a game and to celebrate Army Day. Not just this, Warda Nadiadwala also shared more photos on her Twitter account that gave us a glimpse of a fun morning that Kriti and Akshay spent with the soldiers.

With the photos, Kriti expressed her pride in the Indian Army. Earlier, Akshay also had shared a video of playing a game of Volleyball with soldiers on social media. The actor had also revealed that he had flagged off a marathon today as he joined soldiers for celebration.

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, Bachchan Pandey is being shot in Rajasthan and the shoot kicked off a few days back in Jaisalmer. Akshay and Kriti shared their first photos from the sets and left fans excited about the film. The film is being helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Reportedly, in the film, Akshay plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor and Kriti will be seen in a never-seen-before role.

Credits :Nadiadwala Grandson Instagram

