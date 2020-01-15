Army Day: Anushka Sharma shares throwback pics of her father as an officer & salutes the sacrifice of soldiers

On Army Day 2020, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share old pictures of her father Ajay Kumar Sharma as an officer. The Zero star penned a note for him and the Indian soldiers. Check it out.

It might have been a while since we saw on the silver screen but her social media activity always remains in news. On the occasion of Army Day, Anushka, who is the daughter of Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, took to social media to express her pride in the sacrifices made by the Indian soldiers. Recently, when Anushka came back to Mumbai, she had shared a photo with her father on social media while he was teaching her physics.

But today, Anushka dedicated a post to her father on Army Day and shared some throwback photos from his young days of service in the force. In the photos, we can see Anushka’s father as a young officer in the Indian Army. Anushka wrote, “Their selfless sacrifices, courage and brotherhood is beyond words. My dad always made me proud. Love you papa.” The Zero actress has always taken pride in being an army kid and often has mentioned that being brought up in such a home has made her more open-minded and adaptable.

Talking about Anushka’s father, he has served the country during the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan. on Army Day, Anushka expressed her gratitude to the nation’s heroes who sacrifice their lives for the betterment of the country.

Meanwhile, many other stars like , Vicky Kaushal, and other shared messages and posts to salute the courage and valour of the Indian Army. On the work front, Anushka recently has been in the news after photos of her from Kolkata with women cricketer Jhulan Goswami surfaced online. Reports of Sharma being roped in for Jhulan Goswami biopic have been coming in. However, nothing has been officially announced. Anushka’s last project was 2018’s Zero with and .

