Army Day: Shershaah duo Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani pay their respects to soldiers for their sacrifice

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani joined celebs in Bollywood to salute the courage and spirit of the Indian soldiers on Army Day. The two will be seen in late Captain Vikram Batra's biopic titled Shershaah.

On 15 January every year, Indian Army Day is celebrated to honour the courage and sacrifice of the soldiers. Bollywood too joins to honour the brave soldiers and since morning, many celebs have wished them on social media. Speaking of this, and Kiara Advani, who will be seen next in Shershaah, took to social media to share their feelings and wish everyone on Army Day. The two stars would soon be seen in Captain Vikram Batra's biopic titled Shershaah. On Army Day, they paid their respects to the soldiers on social media.

Taking to his social media handle, Sidharth shared his thoughts on Army Day. He expressed pride in the courage and sacrifice that the soldiers display in a note. He even mentioned that all the time away from family that soldiers give for the service to the nation, cannot be forgotten. The actor will be seen on screen as the Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra. The shoot of the film has been completed and the new release date is yet to be announced.

Sidharth wrote, "To those who sacrifice their comfort, who never show the pain of leaving behind their families, and who are selflessly ALWAYS on duty...To our men, the Indian ArmyFlag of India, I salute you And your families who's silent contribution to the country can never be forgotten...#ArmyDay." On the other hand, Kiara Advani shared a video featuring Captain Vikram Batra and other soldiers who fought during the Kargil War on social media as she commemorated Army Day.

Take a look at the wishes:

Meanwhile, the film, Shershaah will feature Sidharth in the lead role while Kiara will be seen as his fiance, Dimple Cheema. The film is helmed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by . Besides this, Sidharth also announced his film, Mission Majnu in which he will be seen as a covert operative. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Rashmika Mandanna.

Also Read|PHOTOS: Kiara Advani gets snapped as she exits rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's residence

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×