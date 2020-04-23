Arnab Goswami Attacked: Celebrities react on Arnab Goswami and his wife Samya getting assaulted

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife were allegedly attacked by a couple of goons last night. Celebrities like Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar and Ashoke Pandit expressed their views.

Last night Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife were allegedly attacked by a couple of goons while the two were returning from the studio in their car. As per sources, the goons parked their bike in front of Arnab Goswami’s car and then attacked him. They threw black ink over the car and tried to escape. Soon after the incident, the Editor-in-Chief posted a video message on his news channel's social media account. He said that the attackers tried to stop his car by overtaking him and stopping their bike in front of his car.

Arnab further said, when he did not pay heed to them, the goons started hitting on his car’s windowpane to break it. As Arnab tried to escape from there, they started throwing ink on the car; the news anchor soon stepped on the accelerator and left from there. Arnab said that the attack was by some Congress activists and he held Sonia Gandhi responsible for the attack on him and his family. The video posted by Arnab Goswami has created a storm on the internet. People have been expressing their views on the attack on social media. In fact even celebrities have been tweeting about this on social media.

(Also Read: Adnan Sami reveals Arnab Goswami was watching The Two Popes while Kunal Kamra confronted him on the flight)

Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar and Ashoke Pandit have been expressing their views and concern about the attack on Arnab Goswami. Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted, "I strongly condemn the attack on @republic Chief Arnab Goswami." Anupam Kher tweeted, "I totally condemn the attack on #ArnabGoswami and his wife #Samya. It is an act of utter cowardice. देश बदल चुका है दोस्तों। ये सब चलने वाला नहीं। अर्नब ! देश के करोड़ों लोग आपका कवच है। आपका कोई बाल बाँका नहीं कर सकता। जय हो!!" and Ashoke Pandit tweeted, "Will the so called champions of #FreedomOfExpression condemn the attack on #ArnabGoswami @republic Creating an atmosphere of fear & threatening is an act of terrorism. #NSA should be imposed on these attackers & their sponsors. #IStandWithArnab #IsupportArnabGoswami."

Check out the tweets here:

I totally condemn the attack on #ArnabGoswami and his wife #Samya. It is an act of utter cowardice. देश बदल चुका है दोस्तों। ये सब चलने वाला नहीं। अर्नब ! देश के करोड़ों लोग आपका कवच है। आपका कोई बाल बाँका नहीं कर सकता। जय हो!! — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 23, 2020

I strongly condemn the attack on @republic Chief Arnab Goswami . https://t.co/5EiFirp0wx — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) April 22, 2020

Will the so called champions of #FreedomOfExpression condemn the attack on #ArnabGoswami @republic

Creating an atmosphere of fear & threatening is an act of terrorism. #NSA should be imposed on these attackers & their sponsors. #IStandWithArnab #IsupportArnabGoswami — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 23, 2020

I condemn the attack on #Arnab Goswami.I do not agree with his views but I defend his right to speak even if distasteful, just as I defend my right to criticise him publicly. Freedom of speech cannot be selective.The law of the land must prevail and the culprits punished — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 23, 2020

What are your thoughts on the attack? Tell us in the comments section below!

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×