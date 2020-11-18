Arpita Khan & Aayush Sharma 6th anniversary special: Throwback to Salman Khan's sister's fairytale wedding

As Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary today, here’s a look at the pics from the couple’s big day.

, Bollywood’s superstar, is also known as the industry’s much-loved family man. His family is his priority and there are no second thoughts about it. In fact, among all, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star is closer to his baby sister Arpita Khan. This isn’t all. When his baby sister decided to walk down the aisle with beau Aayush Sharma, Salman and his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan made sure to make the day the most memorable one for their darling sister.

Interestingly, it’s been six years since Arpita tied the knot with Aayush in a grand ceremony in Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The couple, who are now proud parents of son Ahil and daughter Ayat, continue to be madly in love. In fact, their respective Instagram handles speak volumes about their mushy romance. On their special day, as all eyes on Arpita and Aayush’s Instagram handles for adorable wish for each other along with the pics from their sixth wedding anniversary celebrations, we thought to take you down the memory lane and revisit the couple’s fairytale wedding on this special day:

Arpita was beaming with happiness at her mehendi and choora ceremony as she posed with sister Alvira. The bride-to-be then chose a white saree with an orange border and heavy embroidery.

Who can forget Arpita’s kaleera ceremony? Not just Salman’s massive fan following but his sister Arpita is also keen to see him getting married and this pic is proof to it. To note, in this ceremony the bride-to-be shakes her kaleera over the bachelors and if a kaleera falls on any of them, they are believed to be getting married soon.

The beautiful mandap at the Taj Falaknuma Palace where Arpita and Aayush took their nuptial vows in the presence of the respective families and friends.

Dulhe Ka Suhana Lagta Hai….. This song fits perfectly to this pic as groom Aayush’s sisters perform the Sehra rituals just before the baraat leaves for the ceremony.

Undoubtedly, Aayush is one of the happiest grooms ever as he was clicked dancing while sitting on a ghodi.

Salim Khan and Salma Khan give their damaad a warm welcome as the baraaat reached the wedding venue. In fact, Salma who was dressed in a beautiful outfit welcomed Aayush with a hug.

Here comes the bride! Dressed in a beautiful red lehenga with heavy golden embroidery, Arpita was surrounded by brothers Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail. Besides, can also be spotted in the pic.

One can’t miss out on the expression of happiness and excitement on Aayush and Arpita’s face during the Jaimala ceremony.

It’s time for the wedding rituals which leads to a bond of forever in the presence of their families.

Meet Mr. and Mrs. Aayush Sharma as they pose as a married couple for the first time post their wedding rituals.

