Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma planned Ayat's birthday on Salman Khan's birthday for THIS heartwarming reason

had more than one reasons to rejoice last month. The Dabangg 3 not only turned a year older, but he also opened his arms to welcome a new member into the Khan family. Salman turned Mamujaan again on his birthday, December 27. The actor's sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma welcomed their daughter Ayat on December 27. While the photos of the just born child have left the internet gushing, Aayush has now revealed the real reason behind coinciding Ayat's birth with Salman's birthday.

The Loveyatri star spoke to Hindustan Times and revealed that he and Arpit made a conscious decision of welcoming their second-born on Salman's birthday for the actor asked his brother-in-law for a gift. Aayush revealed that Arpita's due date was the last week of December or first week of January.

"When we told this to everyone, Bhai (as Salman is lovingly called) was excited and said ‘give me a gift’. So, it was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day. It is a very good omen to have her on Bhai’s birthday... Also, it saves me from giving multiple parties! Arpita has a habit of throwing lavish parties, so I was anyway thinking how much I’ve got to earn to celebrate hers, mine, Ahil’s (three-year-old son) and Ayat’s birthdays," he told HT.

The actor, who shares a son with Arpita, revealed Ahil's reaction to the newborn. "Ahil thought the baby would be his size and he’ll be able to play with her. He was like ‘Papa she is too small and squishy, like a doll..’ But he has become this over protective big brother. No one gets to meet Ayat without Ahil’s permission. He hasn’t been able to pronounce her name yet, so he calls her Hyatt,” he explained.

