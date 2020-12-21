Arpita Khan is blown away by Aayush Sharma's first look from Salman Khan starrer Antim; Calls it fabulous

Aayush Sharma has left everyone stunned including his wife Arpita Khan with his fierce and beefed-up look from Salman Khan starrer upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth.

Dabangg starrer Antim: The Final Truth is one of the highly anticipated films owing to the high octane action plot and of course the superstar playing the lead. Besides this, the film has been the talk of the town as Salman’s brother in law Aayush Sharma will be seen playing a deadly gangster in Mahesh Manjrekar’s directorial. And, much to fans' delight, the makers have today released the first look teaser of the film. Needless to say, it has left everyone impressed including Aayush’s wife Arpita Khan Sharma, who is all praises for her hubby's beefed-up look in it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she has shared the first look teaser, writing, "Antim begins... #AntimFirstLook @beingsalmankhan @aaysharma @maheshmanjrekar @skfilmsofficial.” She also shared it on her Insta story and called it “fabulous.” It goes without saying that Arpita has always been very supportive of her husband’s acting career and often promotes it on social media. She had earlier extended her support when Aayush made his acting debut with Loveyatri alongside Warina Hussain. And, now going by her reaction, it is evident that the star wife is blown away by her husband's terrific performance in the first look teaser.

Take a look at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Instagram post:

On a related note, the teaser showcased an intense fight sequence between Salman and Aayush. Well, Aayush’s fierce and deadly avatar in the first look comes as a surprise to all.

Meanwhile, the forthcoming flick will show the Sultan star in the role of a Sikh cop who will be seen fighting with the deadly gangster played by Aayush. Produced by Salman Khan under his banner, the movie is a remake of Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern. Notably, it will be the first time when Salman and Aayush will be seen together on the silver screen.

