Arpita Khan pens note for Aayush Sharma as they complete 10 years together; Genelia Deshmukh shares visuals

Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan, and Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma got married in November 2014. Before tying the knot, the couple dated for a year. Arpita penned a sweet note for her hubby as they complete a decade together. Aayush reacted to her post, while Genelia Deshmukh shared a video of the celebration on her Instagram stories.

Arpita Khan Sharma pens note for Aayush Sharma as they complete 10 years together

On November 18, 2014, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma made their relationship official and married each other. Salman Khan's sister penned a sweet and emotional note for her husband as they completed nine years of their wedding and ten years of being together. Sharing a selfie from the celebration of the big day, she thanked Sharma for the ‘unconditional love’ and ‘the best rollercoaster.'

Arpita penned, “Dearest hubby, Today we complete 10 years of us & 9 years of marriage. This has by far been the best rollercoaster I have had the pleasure of embracing. I have grown to understand what unconditional love means & I am blessed to have understood that through my journey with you. Thank you for holding my hand while we create so many beautiful memories & share our happiness, our sorrows ,our goods & our bads. Happy Anniversary Handsome to a lifetime ahead of US. I love you @aaysharma.” (sic)

Take a look at her post:

Genelia Deshmukh shares visuals from Arpita-Aayush’s anniversary celebration

This momentous day calls for a celebration. To commemorate it, the couple hosted a private party attended by only their near and dear ones. Indian actress Genelia Deshmukh was at the bash and shared a video from the cake-cutting ceremony on her Instagram stories.

The clip shows Aayush rocking an all-black outfit while Arpita wears a black dress with multi-colored flowers. Sharing the video, Genelia penned, “Happy Anniversary dearest @arpitakhansharma and @aaysharma. Wishing you many years of love and happiness.”

Take a look:

Aayush Sharma’s work front

Aayush stepped into Bollywood by headlining Loveyatri opposite debutant Warina Hussain in 2018. His portrayal of a gangster in Antim: The Final Truth with Salman Khan earned him praise. He is currently busy with his upcoming movies Ruslaan and Kwatha.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Genelia Deshmukh joins Aamir Khan in Sitaare Zameen Par