Arpita Khan Sharma shares a cute snap of son Ahil and baby girl Ayat; Check it out

Arpita Khan Sharma shares a cute snap clicked by hubby Aayush Sharma as she cuddles with kids Ahil and Ayat.

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma welcomed a baby girl on 's birthday. As planned, Arpita delivered the little on December 27, 2019 through c-section. The couple was blessed with a son Ahil who is now 3 years old and the arrival of their little girl completes their family. Recently, proud daddy Aayush Sharma had announced their daughter's name as Ayat which refers to a verse in the Quran and today mommy Arpita has shared an adorable snap of herself with her two kids Ahil and Ayat.

The picture shows the mommy bond with her kids Ahil and Ayat. The three of them look super cute as they cuddle with each other. Ahil and Arpita are seen kissing Ayat, the youngest and certainly the cutest member in the family. "Whiles daddy @aaysharma takes a lovely picture of Ahil , Ayat & me. My life in one frame. Love is all we need", Arpita captioned her picture.

Arpita had earlier shared pictures of her baby girl clicked at the hospital on the day Ayat was delivered. The family looked extremely ecstatic on welcoming a new member. Ayat shares her birthday with mamu Salman Khan and he seems to have received the best birthday gift on his 54th in the form of a new little companion.

Also Read: Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan name their newborn baby girl Ayat and announce her arrival on social media

Credits :Instagram

Read More