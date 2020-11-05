Arpita Khan Sharma shares lovely pics of Karwa Chauth celebration with Aayush Sharma; Says love without limits

Arpita Khan Sharma has shared beautiful pictures from Karwa Chauth celebration with husband Aayush. The star wife posted photos on her Instagram with a sweet caption.

It is no secret that Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma are among the cutest couples in Bollywood. And the two leave no chance to express their love for each other. Be it a starry bash or dinner dates, they never fail to give us couple goals. Arpita, who is an avid social media user, often shares lovey-dovey pictures with hubby on social media. Be it any festivity, both make it a point to celebrate it together. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, ’s sister has shared stunning pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebration with husband.

Taking to her Instagram, Arpita posted a picture wherein she can be seen looking at husband Aayush through a sieve while observing the customary rituals of the festival. In the photos, she looked elegant in a red suit with a golden border and minimal makeup. The Loveyatri star on the other hand was at his casual best. Alongside the beautiful picture, the star wife wrote, “Dream Without Fear, Love Without Limits. @aaysharma.” Few days ago, Arpita treated fans with Aayush and Ahil’s adorable picture. She captioned the picture as, “No love is greater than that of a father for his son - Dan Brown @aaysharma.”

Check out Arpita Khan’s Instagram post:

Aayush and Arpita got married on November 18, 2014. They are proud parents to two adorable kids, Ahil and Ayat. Talking about Aayush, he made his Bollywood debut with Loveyatri alongside Warina Hussain. The dashing actor will be next seen in Guns of North. He is also in the talks for Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Credits :Arpita Khan Sharma Instagram

