Arpita Khan Sharma shares precious throwback photos of her dad Salim Khan with Salman Khan & Amitabh Bachchan

Arpita Khan Sharma has recently shared a few unseen throwback pictures of her father Salim Khan with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan. Take a look.

’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma is an active social media user. She often treats her fans with interesting posts. Recently, Arpita has walked down the memory lane and shared a few precious pictures of her father, ace filmmaker and screenwriter Salim Khan with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Salman. Arpita has shared two throwback pictures of her father on her Instagram handle. The pictures are simply unmissable. In the first picture, Arpita’s brother, superstar Salman Khan can be seen posing with his father.

In the second monochrome picture, Salim Khan can be seen posing with Amitabh Bachchan. Arpita also called her father Salim ‘handsome’ in her caption. While sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Handsome daddy ! Memories ! @beingsalmankhan.” Meanwhile, Arpita’s husband, actor Aayush Sharma and Salman have unveiled the first teaser of their film Antim. Arpita has also shared the teaser on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Antim begins…”

Antim is an official remake of 2018 hit Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern. The original was helmed by Marathi actor-filmmaker Pravin Tarde. The remake will be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Earlier, on the occasion of her and Aayush’s wedding anniversary, she wrote, “From being my friend to being my husband, I cherish the journey we decide to pave together. I am glad we gambled our lives to each other 6 years back. Happy Anniversary my LOVE For the first time we our not celebrating together but I am so happy your doing what you love doing best. To many more year of togetherness , happiness , gossip , fights , differences & ................. I MISS YOU & LOVE YOU @aaysharma.”

Now, on December 27, Arpita and Aayush’s daughter Ayat will be celebrating her first birthday along with her uncle Salman Khan.

