‘Arrest Randeep Hooda’ trends on Twitter as the actor called out for casteist ‘joke’ against Mayawati

An old video recently resurfaced where Randeep Hooda on-stage cracked a casteist and sexist joke against Mayawati. Netizens slammed the actor as #ArrestRandeepHooda trends on Twitter.

‘Radhe’ star Randeep Hooda finds himself in the middle of a Twitter storm as ‘#ArrestRandeepHooda’ trends. A nine-year-old video resurfaced on the internet, where the actor is sitting with certain people on the stage in front of an audience and willingly decides to crack a sexist and casteist joke on Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former UP Chief Minister Mayawati. The 43-second clip was taken from an event organized by a media house in 2012 and a Twitter user shared the clip. Nine years later, Netizens did not suffice with Hooda’s act that can be categorized as casteist and sexist against a woman.

Randeep got slammed by Netizens on the microblogging website while many Twitter users shared a similar hashtag to arrest Randeep based on the willingly cracked joke. In the video, Randeep can be seen laughing along with the audience after having to make those remarks.

Calling out Hooda for his inappropriate joke, the user wrote, “If this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is, especially towards Dalit women, I don’t know what will. the ‘joke’, the audacity, the crowd. Randeep Hooda, a top Bollywood actor talking about a Dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed (sic).”

Take a look at the video:

if this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is, especially towards dalit women, i don’t know what will. the “joke”, the audacity, the crowd. randeep hooda, top bollywood actor talking about a dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed. pic.twitter.com/lVxTJKnj53 — Agatha Srishtie please DM with SOS tweets (@SrishtyRanjan) May 25, 2021

India me kuch bhi trending ho sakta hai.

We stand with you @RandeepHooda

This is shit.#ArresteRandeepHooda pic.twitter.com/LrTyQrrK0R — (@malikprasshant) May 27, 2021

#ArresteRandeepHooda Randeep Hooda to the supporters of this hashtag pic.twitter.com/YbKxV66qyC — Surabhi Agrawal (@surabhihihihi) May 27, 2021

What!! People are trending #ArresteRandeepHooda for just making joke on mayawati . pic.twitter.com/oDmTlQ4yaS — Aditya04. (@Aditya034779096) May 27, 2021

Watch this video! Randeep Hooda making dirty jokes on National leader Mayavati , dalit woman, who has been the voice of the oppressed. No tolerance for such castiest people. Arreste him! pic.twitter.com/svqeRcpw8a#ArresteRandeepHooda — (@RaviIns33417340) May 27, 2021

This type of joke on a female is not acceptable, Randeep Hooda should be arrested immediately.#ArresteRandeepHooda pic.twitter.com/4yWEUpRmw2 — (@AmitsharmaGRENO) May 27, 2021

Senior activist and CPIML leader also shared her thoughts and commented on the video, “Not a “joke” @RandeepHooda . You notice no one makes “jokes” saying a male politician is too ugly to f**? You are doing what casteist, misogynist, insecure t*ds do when confronted with women whose strength they fear: attack the woman as unattractive.” There has not been any response from the officials on the matter against Randeep.

